Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago

Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago

Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters.

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Mayors see broken trust, political agenda in Trump's surge of federal officers to US cities

 Mayors see President Donald Trump's plans to send federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque, other U.S. cities as political agenda – not help.
USATODAY.com

Trump Sends In More Federal Agents

 Chicago’s mayor cautiously agrees to receive help: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and order" theme heading into the final months before the presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Community leaders react to violence in Chicago

 Some community leaders in Chicago say the city needs more resources and not federal troops as gun violence surges in the city. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Illinois Illinois State in the midwestern United States

C.T. Vivian was a giant figure in the civil rights movement: 5 things you may not have known about him

 C.T. Vivian led his first sit-in demonstration in 1947 in Peoria, Illinois. After that, his civil rights career stretched for more than six decades.
 
USATODAY.com

Manhunt underway in Peoria, Illinois, after 12 people are shot on Riverfront

 At least 12 people were wounded early Sunday when at least one gunman opened fire in a crowd on the Riverfront in Peoria, Illinois.
 
USATODAY.com

Protesters clash with police at Chicago's Columbus statue

 Protesters working to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus were met with police force in Chicago, Illinois, on July 17.
 
USATODAY.com

