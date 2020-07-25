Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christopher Columbus Statue Removed From South Chicago
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Christopher Columbus Statue Removed From South Chicago

Christopher Columbus Statue Removed From South Chicago

The last statue was removed from the South Chicago neighborhood located at 92nd Street and Exchange Avenue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

CHICAGO (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

enfynyty

INFYNYTY RT @cbschicago: The last statue was removed from the South Chicago neighborhood located at 92nd Street and Exchange Avenue. https://t.co/js… 7 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago The last statue was removed from the South Chicago neighborhood located at 92nd Street and Exchange Avenue. https://t.co/jsbqgVfDtN 10 minutes ago

Solomon33John

John Richardson ♑ @thriller2 @Q_Prodigal @dhookstead In 2020 we are just removing a statue of Christopher Columbus. Will we still hav… https://t.co/Md5r1YUUvp 9 hours ago

ayronlewallentv

Ayron Lewallen RT @BostonDotCom: Head removed from Christopher Columbus statue in Boston https://t.co/LAzzWEta69 https://t.co/uMF4a8hxil 14 hours ago

Bad2DaaBone

So who's having sex with the rooster? @NYGovCuomo If they riot, loot, burn and beat innocent people you can say more nice***abt them, I think they and… https://t.co/Z65qYJASok 14 hours ago

ayronlewallentv

Ayron Lewallen RT @CBS6: BREAKING: A statue of Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park has been removed by protesters and dragged into the lake. This is a devel… 14 hours ago

JanaLu3

Jana Lu RT @Roonie_Bear: Back the Blue Rally today in Grant Park 2:00-4:00🇺🇸 Bring your friends, we need a huge turnout! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🔹Christopher Columbus… 14 hours ago

Cyclist66

NinPax MAGA2020 @GodFamilyJesus Governors have no right to interfere w/medical decisions. I'm still appalled that Ohioans allowed… https://t.co/xzw9qGBz0A 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Attention now turns to city of Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statue [Video]

Attention now turns to city of Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statue

After protests led to the city’s Grant Park and Little Italy Christopher Columbus statues being taken down, attention is now being turned to a lesser known Columbus statue in Chicago.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:33Published
Protesters ask police officers to wear masks during Chicago rally [Video]

Protesters ask police officers to wear masks during Chicago rally

As federal agents descend on Chicago, Illinois in an effort to curb protests, some of those rallying near the Christopher Columbus statue on July 20 to ask officers put on masks to stifle the spread of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing South Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue [Video]

Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing South Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:14Published