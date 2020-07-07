City Council passes resolution for independent investigation of Elijah McClain incident
The Aurora City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an independent investigation into the events that led to the death of Elijah McClain.
The young man died in 2019 after an encounter with Aurora Police and paramedics.
Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent ReviewIn a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death.
