City Council passes resolution for independent investigation of Elijah McClain incident
City Council passes resolution for independent investigation of Elijah McClain incident

The Aurora City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an independent investigation into the events that led to the death of Elijah McClain.

The young man died in 2019 after an encounter with Aurora Police and paramedics.

Related videos from verified sources

Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review

Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review

In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death.

Baltimore City Council Calls On Atlas Restaurant Group To Drop Dress Code

Baltimore City Council Calls On Atlas Restaurant Group To Drop Dress Code

The Baltimore City Council on Monday passed a resolution calling on Atlas Restaurant Group to eliminate its dress codes at its restaurants in the wake of another dress code-related incident at one of..

Aurora City Council Moves Forward On Ban For Chokeholds

Aurora City Council Moves Forward On Ban For Chokeholds

This comes after the outrage surrounding Elijah McClain's death last year.

