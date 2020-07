President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in the census for the purposes of deciding how many members of Congress are apportioned to each state.



Tweets about this Janeen L. RT @bvoice_p: President Trump signs memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional distric… 3 minutes ago LilDivaz RT @AP: President Trump signs memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are… 3 minutes ago Kearney Hub President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counte… https://t.co/ZpXRpgXdN5 6 minutes ago KAPP-KVEW President Trump has signed a presidential memorandum that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted… https://t.co/MZTmmMri45 8 minutes ago breakingone President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counte… https://t.co/Wm0gWYtMVa 9 minutes ago Anita Riggio RT @NewsHour: President Trump signs a memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reappor… 11 minutes ago Global News Report "#POTUS News: President #Trump signs memorandum aimed at omitting those in US illegally from census count #News": https://t.co/eHBeFVKqVP 15 minutes ago tulsaworld President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counte… https://t.co/nO4cb2BY9u 16 minutes ago