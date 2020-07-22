Global  
 

La Paz Chattanooga responds to President's census memo
That."

Jamaal reynolds: attacks the president's latest move on the census.

La paz calls it "another action to target undocumented individuals in order to intimidate and further disenfranchise them.

" today, president trump signed a memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from the census.

The point is to keep them out of the count that determines congressional districts.

La paz chattanooga sent us a statement saying "this motion is attempting to suppress essential representation and take away funding that directly benefits constituents and communities."

They add the constitution calls for everyone to be counted... even undocumented immigrants.

You can read the president's memo and the la paz comments at wdef-dot-com.




