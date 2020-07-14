Under.

As we wait to find out this thursday what school may look like in fayette county public schools this fall...another central kentucky district has announced its decision.

In franklin county...public school students will not return to the classroom.

Classes will be 'online only' beginning august 26th following a vote by the school board last night.

Each student will get a chromebook.

The goal is to return to in-person instruction...but no one knows when that will happen.

Online learning is expensive...all forms of education is expensive...that's why the state is asking for more federal 'cares act' money to help pay to reopen kentucky schools...regardle ss of what that will look like in the fall.

The state wants flexibility in how each individual community pays for education.

The state says without more federal money...kentucky won't be able to get through the