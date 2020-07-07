Pasco County teachers protest school reopening



Related videos from verified sources WCPO's Back-To-School Town Hall



WCPO's town hall special features educational leaders from several schools to discuss back-to-school procedures and plans for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 55:03 Published 5 days ago Martin County teacher: Schools in full capacity don't make for safe environment



Kim Davis, a teacher for 20 years, said she and other Martin County teachers are concerned about contracting the coronavirus when classes resume in August. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Clark County School District Board of Trustees discusses reopening Las Vegas area schools



Balancing the needs of students and teachers. That’s still up for debate with parents wondering what the final reopening plan for CCSD will look like. Many say they have issues with the district’s.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:17 Published 2 weeks ago