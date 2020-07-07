Pasco County teachers protest school reopening

WCPO's Back-To-School Town HallWCPO's town hall special features educational leaders from several schools to discuss back-to-school procedures and plans for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin County teacher: Schools in full capacity don't make for safe environmentKim Davis, a teacher for 20 years, said she and other Martin County teachers are concerned about contracting the coronavirus when classes resume in August.
Clark County School District Board of Trustees discusses reopening Las Vegas area schoolsBalancing the needs of students and teachers. That’s still up for debate with parents wondering what the final reopening plan for CCSD will look like. Many say they have issues with the district’s..