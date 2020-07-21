Cosmic proposal in Old Forge

A Utica man proposed to his girlfriend with comet NEOWISE as the background, while in Old Forge over the weekend.

So many local people are getting great pictures of the rare occurance.

The comet was first discovered on march 27th... using nasa's "near earth object wide- field infrared survey explorer".

Once comet neowise disappears from view on thursday....it will not be seen again for 68 hundred years.

A local couple took advantage of its rare presence....using neowise as the backdrop for a milestone moment that has the internet buzzing!

john nicotera 3:47 i went out looking for a comet that night and came home with a fiance 3:50 blew her mind away, she had no clue 3:54 .

None erica pendrak 4:24 he's big into space.

Him wanting to see the comet wasnt out of the ordinary 4:29 wearing his nasa t- shirt....john nicotera talked about the moment that led to a public proposal to bride to be erica pendrak under comet neowise.

John 2:09 saturday came and i forgot the binoculars 2:11 to see the comet 2:13 friend tim... to the rescue.

John 2:31 i texted tim and said, hey, do you have binoculars, he came back no 2:35 a couple minutes later.... 2:38 what if i come with you.

With his girlfriend.

I take photos that night as well and you can see them through my camera 2:48 the rare comet clearly visible....in the space between the two local teachers during their special moment.

John 3:17 we went up on mccauley mountain almost, an old landfill.

It was beautiful besides standing on top of garbage 3:32 erica 4:39 he got down on one knee and i was completely shocked 4:43 tears and everything 4:46 over the moon - excited - john took to social media.

5:09 seeing something as silly as him tweeting, trying to reach out to nasa, astronauts, things like that -- trying to get anyone's attention.

John: complete joke.

Had no expectations to hear from them erica: once one retweeted, it got popular and others got wind of it 5:28 5:58 prior to this, ive had one like.

I never tweet.

I dont even know why i have a twitter 6:04 it just kept going and going and going 6:07 nasa.

The international space station.

Elon musk!

John 6:44 what did i do?

I broke the internet today!

6:46 erica 5:04 i feel like i was still trying to soak in the fact that we were engaged 5:07 john 6:28 one or two meteorologists got wind of it.

Then the weather channel and then it went from there, then good morning america 6:35 and if you can believe it.... this engagement story wasn't suppose to play out this way.

But the universe had other plans.

John 1:16 we had a trip scheduled in july and i was planning to propose - we were going to portland, oregon and i was planning to do it there.

That got cancelled because of covid.

I couldn't think of a plan b.

Every plan i thought of was kind of boring 1:35 but plan b....ended up being out of this world.

John 3:39 the clouds got out of the way and it was a dream come true 3:45 > operation hard