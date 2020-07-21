Cosmic proposal in Old Forge

|
Out to view it.
So many local people are getting great pictures of the rare occurance.
The comet was first discovered on march 27th... using nasa's "near earth object wide- field infrared survey explorer".
Acronym, neowise.
Once comet neowise disappears from view on thursday....it will not be seen again for 68 hundred years.
A local couple took advantage of its rare presence....using neowise as the backdrop for a milestone moment that has the internet buzzing!
((((no cg((((( john nicotera 3:47 i went out looking for a comet that night and came home with a fiance 3:50 blew her mind away, she had no clue 3:54 .
None erica pendrak 4:24 he's big into space.
Him wanting to see the comet wasnt out of the ordinary 4:29 wearing his nasa t- shirt....john nicotera talked about the moment that led to a public proposal to bride to be erica pendrak under comet neowise.
John 2:09 saturday came and i forgot the binoculars 2:11 to see the comet 2:13 friend tim... to the rescue.
John 2:31 i texted tim and said, hey, do you have binoculars, he came back no 2:35 a couple minutes later.... 2:38 what if i come with you.
With his girlfriend.
I take photos that night as well and you can see them through my camera 2:48 the rare comet clearly visible....in the space between the two local teachers during their special moment.
John 3:17 we went up on mccauley mountain almost, an old landfill.
It was beautiful besides standing on top of garbage 3:32 erica 4:39 he got down on one knee and i was completely shocked 4:43 tears and everything 4:46 over the moon - excited - john took to social media.
5:09 seeing something as silly as him tweeting, trying to reach out to nasa, astronauts, things like that -- trying to get anyone's attention.
John: complete joke.
Had no expectations to hear from them erica: once one retweeted, it got popular and others got wind of it 5:28 5:58 prior to this, ive had one like.
I never tweet.
I dont even know why i have a twitter 6:04 it just kept going and going and going 6:07 nasa.
The international space station.
Elon musk!
John 6:44 what did i do?
I broke the internet today!
6:46 erica 5:04 i feel like i was still trying to soak in the fact that we were engaged 5:07 john 6:28 one or two meteorologists got wind of it.
Then the weather channel and then it went from there, then good morning america 6:35 and if you can believe it.... this engagement story wasn't suppose to play out this way.
But the universe had other plans.
John 1:16 we had a trip scheduled in july and i was planning to propose - we were going to portland, oregon and i was planning to do it there.
That got cancelled because of covid.
I couldn't think of a plan b.
Every plan i thought of was kind of boring 1:35 but plan b....ended up being out of this world.
John 3:39 the clouds got out of the way and it was a dream come true 3:45 > operation hard
