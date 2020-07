Start of school year could be delayed in Martin County

The superintendent of the Martin County School District on Tuesday will recommend delaying the start of the 2020-21 academic year by two weeks for students and one week for instructional staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

JUST BEFORE THE BOARD MEETING STARTED THIS AFTERNOON, THE SUPERINTENDENT SAID SHE'S RECOMMENDING DELAYING THE START OF SCHOOL BY TWO WEEKS& BUT EVEN WITH THAT, SOME TEACHERS DO NOT SEE TWO WEEKS BEING ENOUGH TIME FOR THE STATE OF COVID-19 IN MARTIN COUNTY TO CHANGE. BOARD MEMBERS TONIGHT STILL NEED TO VOTE ON THAT RECOMMENDATION BY THE SUPERINTENDENT.

TEACHERS SAYTHEY WANT TO BE ABLE TO TEACHTHEIR STUDENTS VIRTUALLY UNTILTHE POSITIVE INFECTION RATEDROPS SIGNIFICANTLY.

AS OFTHIS AFTERNOON- THE DISTRICTSAYS ROUGHLY 5,000 PARENTSHAVE COMPLETED REQUESTS FORTHEIR STUDENTS TO TAKE PART INREMOTE LEARNING.

THE DISTRICTHAS ALSO BEEN GOING OVER ANEXTENSIVE SANITATION ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING PLAN.“I THINK WE NEED TO STARTVIRTUALLY UNTIL THE NUMBERSPRESENT THEMSELVES IN SUCH AWAY THAT ITALL COMFORTABLE”“ITNOT SAFE FOR US TO GO BACK INPERSON TO BRICK AND MORTARSCHOOLS.

IT DOESNWITH OUR NUMBERS."“WE NEED TOBE SO THAT THERE ARE NOT NEWCASES EVERY SINGLE DAY.

WENEED TO STOP BREAKING RECORDSIN THE COUNTY OR IN THESTATE”THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHMOMENTS AGO ALSO STRESSING TOBOARD MEMBERS THAT THEY DO NOTHAVE THE AUTHORITY TO SAY HOWAND WHEN STUDENTS RETURN TOCLASS& ONLY OFFERING THE BESTGUIDANCE THEY HAVE ON THESAFEST WAY TO FOLLOWING THSTATEMEANWHILE, INDIAN RIVER SCHOOLLEADERS ARE DISCUSSING THEDISTRICT'S FULL RE- OP