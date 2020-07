RTC making more changes to buses Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago RTC making more changes to buses amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SAFER ON BUSES.IT IS EXPLORING 'AIR ION'CLEANERS TO KILL GERMS ANDVIRUSES IN THE AIR.THAT WILL BE IN THE BACK OF THEBUS..IT TAKES IN THE AIR..CHARGES IT WITH IONS..AND THEN PUSHES IT BACK OUT.R-T-C ALSO SAYS IT IS GIVINGRIDERS MORE INFORMATION...INCLUDING WHEN THE BUS WAS LASTSANITIZED....AND OTHER INFORMATION."SO WILL BE ABLE TO ON THE APPAND ON OUR WEBSITE TO TELLLIVE HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE INSIDETHE VEHICLE TO INFORM THEWRITING PUBLIC, IF THEY DON'TFEEL SAFE IF THERE'S TOO MANYPEOPLE."AND NOW..BUSES ARE RUNNING ON ASATURDAY SCHEDULE TO KEEP UPWITH A HIGHER NUMBER OFPASSENGERS.CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONERSAPPROVED





