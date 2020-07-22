Rising COVID-19 numbers in Maryland could impact your summer plans

Whether you’re hitting the road or catching a flight— plan for a longer trip to New York or New Jersey.

EDDIE MARYLAND WASJUST ADDED TO LIST WITHSPECIAL RESTRICTIONS FOR THETR━STATE AREA..THERE ARE 31 STATES THAT ARENOW ON THE NEW YORK NEW JERSEYTRAVEL ADVISORY LIST.

THATMEANS IF YOU'RE PLANNING TOVISIT THERE YOU ARE EXPECTEDTO QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS INTHAT STATE OR FACE A $2000FINE.Mary Tucker travels fromMaryland to New York often.She just returned from herfirst trip since thequarantine started.

MaryTucker Traveler17:35:5━17:36:22“I have aGoddaughter whose just about toturn 2 and I really missed herso I decided to take thechance and go.

I feel reallycomfortable with my ━95 maskbecause Iand others” Her son lives inNew York City and she washoping to go see him soonshe canin New York for 14 days.17:36:4━17:36:49“I did buytickets for late Augustbecause they were on sale for$35 a few weeks ago.

I donknow if ” A LOTOF TRAVELERS WE SPOKE TO,SHARE THOSE quarantineconcerns.

Gean Korury LeftPhoenix to stay with hisparents in Maryland because ofthe rising numbers in Arizona.Gean Korury Traveling fromPhoenix 16:41:4━16:42:01“That way I wonanyone here in Maryland.

Ijust stay quarantined in ahotel for 14 days.

Itest after that check that Inegative and than visit myparents” Johnny Thompson isgoing to see a relative inOhio who he just found out hascancer.

BWI is his connectingflight.

To get back to Texashewhich has a 14 day quarantinein place for travelers fromTexas.

Johnny ThompsonTraveling from Texas16:34:1━16:34:30“Ibecause I just got this reallygood auditing job.

If we goback and we get quarantinedIUnless I can prove to themreal quick that ya know we gotquarantined”AND A QUICK REMINDER, THESRULES ALSO APPLY TO PEOPLE WHOARE TRAVELLING BY CAR.

WEREACHED OUT TO MARYLAND STATEOFFICIALS FOR COMMENT ONMARYLAND BEING INCLUDED IN NEWYORK AND NEW JERSEYQUARANTINE REGULATIONS.

THEYHAVENLIVE AT BWI AIRPORT EDDIEKADHIM WMAR2 NEWS.TONIGHT THE BALTIMORE COUNTYPUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM VOTED