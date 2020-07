Over 25 South Florida employers across the tri-county area will be accepting applications at a...



Related videos from verified sources Martin County superintendent wants to delay start of school year to Aug. 25 for students



The superintendent of the Martin County School District on Tuesday will recommend delaying the start of the 2020-21 academic year by two weeks for students and one week for instructional staff due to.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:31 Published 4 hours ago Palm Beach County Superintendent recommends Aug. 31 start date



Classes in Palm Beach County will be virtual, but when will they start? That will be discussed on Wednesday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:30 Published 17 hours ago 140 school nurses, health technicians furloughed in Palm Beach County



School nurses will be furloughed as a result of last week's decision to begin the year with virtual learning, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Monday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago