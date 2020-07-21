Greta Thunberg To Donate 1 Million Euros To Climate Causes

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg recently won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

The prestigious prize also included 1 million euros ($1,153,330).

The 17-year-old Swedish activist said she’ll use the money to support environmental causes.

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is dedicated to the promotion of the arts, philanthropy, science, and education.

Thunberg said the sum of money is “more money than I can even begin to imagine” .

She went on to say she would donate it all to charities fighting climate change.