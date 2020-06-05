Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia

Natalie Portman And Serena Williams Invest In LA Soccer Team



Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian are part of a group that will own the newest soccer team in the U.S. According to CNN, Natalie Portman is also part of the majority woman founded group. The National Women's Soccer League announced that Los Angeles will be home to the franchise, The Angel City group. Portman said in a statement; "I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people".

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970