Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia

Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia

Qantas’s last Boeing 747 aeroplane left a farewell message in the sky as it flew from Australia for the final time.The “Queen of the Skies” departed from Sydney Airport on its last journey to Los Angeles, and drew the company’s kangaroo logo in the air before setting off across the sea.

