Kansas school districts formulate back-to-school plans

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND NEW THIS MORNING STUDENTS OFTHE KANSAS CITY, KANSAS SCHOOLDISTRICT WILL BE LEARNING ATHOME LEAST UNTIL THE BEGINNINGOF NOVEMBER STUDENTS WILL RETURNTO SCHOOL VIRTUALLY VIRTUALLYWITH ONLINE LEARNING THE KCKSCHOOL BOARD.THE LAST NIGHT TO HONOR, KANSASPGOVERNOR LAURA KELLY’S EXECUTIVORDER DELAYING THE START OF THESCHOOL YEAR UNTIL SEPTEMBER THE9TH KNOW IN PERSON CLASSES WILLBE OFFERED FOR THE FIRST NINEWEEKS OF THE 2021 SCHOOL YEARTHE THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATIONMEETS THIS MORNING.THEY’LL BE TALKING ABOUT THEGOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDERPUSHING BACK THAT FIRST DAY OFSCHOOL UNTIL AFTER LABOR DAY THEMEETING STARTS AT 10:00 THISMORNING.IT WILL BE VIRTUAL.YOU CAN WATCH THE LIVE STREAM ONTHE BOARDS WEBSITE AND THENTONIGHT SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLBOARD MEMBERS WILL BE TALKINGABOUT GOVERNOR KELLY’S REOPENINGPLAN.YOU CAN FIND THE MEETING ON THEDISTRICT HOMEPAGE STARTING ATSIX O’CLOCK TONIGHT.WELL, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI ISMAYOR AS AS WELL AS ITS HEALTHDIRECTOR OR BOTH RECOMMENDINGTHAT SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITHSTUDENTS IN THE CITY DELAY THESTART OF THE SCHOOL YEAR UNTILAFTER LABOR DAY JUST LIKE KANSASIS DOING THEY ALSO WANT ANDDISTRICTS TO HAVE AN ONLINELEARNING PLAN AS A BACKUP INCASE WE HAVE A MAJOR INCREASE OFCORONAVIRUS CASES, AND I THINKTHIS IS SUCCESSFULLY HOPEFULLYBUYING US TIME TO MAKE SUREWE’RE READY TO ADDRESS.ALL THE ISSUES WILL NEEDPARTICULARLY AS WE GET TO THECOLD WEATHER MONTHS WHEN MIGHTSEE FURTHER SPREAD.OF COURSE, THESE ARE JUSTRECOMMENDATIONS THE FINALDECISION WHEN IT COMES TOOPENING SCHOOL THAT LIES WITHTHE DISTRICT’S THEMSELVES.WE CHECKED WITH DISTRICTS ON THEMISSOURI SIDE AND SO FAR 19 OFANNOUNCED BACK TO SCHOOL PLANSMOST INVOLVE GOING BACK BEFORELABOR DAY.THE MAYOR MADE SOMERECOMMENDATIONS TODAY WAS NOT AMANDATE.IT WAS NOT URGING DISTRICTS TODO ANYTHING, BUT IT WAS ARECOMMENDATION THAT CONSIDER ASTHEY MOVE FORWARD WITH STARTDATE IN SCHOOL.IT SHOULD BE NOTED MANYDISTRICTS ARE NOW TAKING ANOTHERLOOK AT THEIR PLANS.NOW THAT THESE RECOMMENDATIONSARE OUT THERE.WE’LL





