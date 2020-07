Rajnath Singh attends IAF Commander's Conference, praises its role during Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and praised IAF's contribution.

"IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by nation.

IAF's contribution in nation's response to Covid has been highly praiseworthy," he said.