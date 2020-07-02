Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 6 minutes ago Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20 On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by HBO documentary STOCKTON ON MY MIND director Marc Levin; Financial advisor Winnie Sun breaks down the potential of 2nd stimulus package and what it may or may not include; Editor Andy Boxall has the OnePlus Nord and ROG Phone 3 in hand to tell us why we do or don't want them; It's Wednesday and that means it's time for TBD with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner - a confluence of tech and pop culture; In the news: Twitter cracks down on the QAnon movement removing 7,000 accounts and limiting another 150,000; Facebook is creating a team to analyze how its platforms affect minority groups through potential racial bias; Facebook Messenger adds some privacy features that users should be happy about; Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and while it packs more premium features, it's still pricey; Elon Musk says that the much-hyped Neuralink chip will be able to stream music to your brain; SpaceX may test the Starship Hopper this week and we're here for it. 0

