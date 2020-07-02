Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by HBO documentary STOCKTON ON MY MIND director Marc Levin; Financial advisor Winnie Sun breaks down the potential of 2nd stimulus package and what it may or may not include; Editor Andy Boxall has the OnePlus Nord and ROG Phone 3 in hand to tell us why we do or don't want them; It's Wednesday and that means it's time for TBD with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner - a confluence of tech and pop culture; In the news: Twitter cracks down on the QAnon movement removing 7,000 accounts and limiting another 150,000; Facebook is creating a team to analyze how its platforms affect minority groups through potential racial bias; Facebook Messenger adds some privacy features that users should be happy about; Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and while it packs more premium features, it's still pricey; Elon Musk says that the much-hyped Neuralink chip will be able to stream music to your brain; SpaceX may test the Starship Hopper this week and we're here for it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20 [Video]

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20 [Video]

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20 [Video]

Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by Allison Schermerhorn, Showrunner for HBO Max's docureality series 'Happily Ever Avatar' where couples find love through video games;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished