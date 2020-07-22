Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Kim Kardashian breaks her silence amid Kanye West Twitter rants.

Plus - Kanye tweets about divorce and slams Kris Jenner some more.

Tweets about this

sociihub_cine

Sociihub Cinema Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors https://t.co/IuK1c1RByG 10 minutes ago

kellyklock4

Kelly Klock RT @GuardianNigeria: Kim Kardashian has finally spoken up in reaction to a series of alarming, now-deleted tweets by her husband, Kanye Wes… 13 minutes ago

Twerk1035FM

Twerk1035FM Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence Amid Kanye West's Breakdown https://t.co/tOhIFSSGrs 19 minutes ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s explosive divorce claims and admits she’s 'powerless' amid his bipola… https://t.co/OjW0apLVkf 35 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West amid claims divorce lawyers called https://t.co/lpnhH27vvI 40 minutes ago

LittleThingsUSA

LittleThings Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence, Asks For ‘Compassion’ Amid Kanye’s Mental Health Crisis https://t.co/iEcQslgqmL 49 minutes ago

Metricsafrica

Metricsafrica Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Mental Health Amid Divorce Claims https://t.co/RvJwXSm2KJ https://t.co/XWFu5rskVy 58 minutes ago

Iamchukslyon9

Mazi Chuks Lyon Anthony BREAKING » Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Mental Health Amid Divorce Claims https://t.co/0WMSk59YIP 1 hour ago


Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder [Video]

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian West has spoken for the first time about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder after he shared a string of concerning tweets.She said her husband’s words “sometimes do not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown [Video]

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published
Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018 [Video]

Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018

Kanye West has claimed he's been "trying to divorce" his wife Kim Kardashian since 2018.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published