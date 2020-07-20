Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion

|
Famed rapper and producer Kanye West has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.
First, for announcing an unexpected presidential run.
Then, for his erratic behavior at a South Carolina rally Sunday when he broke down in tears and had this to say about American abolitionist Harriet Tubman: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves.
She just had the slaves work for other white people." In more recent days, Kanye has tweeted then deleted that he was trying to divorce his wife, reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West, and said that his family was trying to get him committed to a psychiatric institution.
On Wednesday, Kardashian broke her silence saying in a statement on her Instagram stories account that West is bipolar.
Writing quote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," calling him a "brilliant but complicated person." "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart," she said.
"...And understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," And added: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor…" Kardashian did not mention West's stated plan to run for the White House.
The couple - who have been married sin 2014 - have four children together.
Bi-Polar disorder - according to the National Institute of Mental Health - is characterized by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity - and depression.
Kardashian asked the media and public for “compassion and empathy,” as the family tries to help West manage his illness.
|
|
|
|
|
