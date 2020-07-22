Seven People Working on USI Campus Test Positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 week ago Seven People Working on USI Campus Test Positive for COVID-19 Six non-USI employees who were working on the University's campus and one USI employee have tested positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New at noon several people with connections to the campus of the university of southern indiana-- testing positive for covid-19 u-s-i announcing today it has identified at least one employee and six other non u- s-i employees-- doing work on campus-- all coming down with covid-19 the positive employee--is now in self- isolation while contact tracing is completed and at least one other u-s-i employee with potential exposure is being tested today... all u-s-i employees and students are encouraged to self-diagnose for symptoms





You Might Like

Tweets about this UncleSamsnephew Seven People Working on USI Campus Test Positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/oAZvF2ZWQD 1 week ago Carl Doss #OneRaceTheHumanRace RT @my44news: Seven people working on the University of Southern Indiana's campus have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/FSKYdXe5… 1 week ago 44News Seven people working on the University of Southern Indiana's campus have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/FSKYdXe5r4 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance



CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Covid-19 Can Be Prolonged Illness



(CNN) Covid-19 can be a prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Thirty-five percent.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago Florida Gulfcoast University employee test positive for COVID-19



Another employee at FGCU has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last on campus July 8th. The health department is working on contact tracing in this case. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago