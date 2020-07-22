Global  
 

Seven People Working on USI Campus Test Positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Six non-USI employees who were working on the University's campus and one USI employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

New at noon several people with connections to the campus of the university of southern indiana-- testing positive for covid-19 u-s-i announcing today it has identified at least one employee and six other non u- s-i employees-- doing work on campus-- all coming down with covid-19 the positive employee--is now in self- isolation while contact tracing is completed and at least one other u-s-i employee with potential exposure is being tested today... all u-s-i employees and students are encouraged to self-diagnose for symptoms




