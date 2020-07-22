Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:46s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:46s - Published Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution It is part of an effort to increase sustainable travel, respect social distancing and ease pressure on crowded public transport in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns. View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend