Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution

Brussels opens its first cycling 'motorway' in bid to start post-lockdown bike revolution

It is part of an effort to increase sustainable travel, respect social distancing and ease pressure on crowded public transport in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

