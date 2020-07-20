US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a company working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal is part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed, an accelerated vaccine development program.

Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, via CNBC Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, via CNBC Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech are collaborating on four possible vaccines.

The agreement with the U.S. government allows for 500 million additional doses to be ordered.

Should a vaccine prove effective in a stage three trial, it is unclear how COVID-19 patients will be selected for the initial doses.