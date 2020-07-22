Ask Dr. Nandi: US agrees to purchase 100M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95B
The United States has struck a deal with a pharmaceutical company to buy 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 VaccineUS to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine The deal was announced on Wednesday. The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a..
Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In DevelopmentThe U.S. has taken a big step toward a potential coronavirus vaccine, signing a contract with Pfizer for $1.9 billion for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine now in development.
U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccinesThe U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies..