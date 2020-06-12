Global  
 

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:06s - Published
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu.

Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus.

Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to pursue a staggered rollout, which could become the ne

Anna Camp Anna Camp American actress and singer

Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News [Video]

Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress shared that she was "extremely sick for over three weeks" and still has "lingering symptoms" despite now testing negative for COVID.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:33Published
Actress Anna Camp Issues Stark Warning On CoronaVirus [Video]

Actress Anna Camp Issues Stark Warning On CoronaVirus

Anna Camp revealed she has CoronaVirus. Camp believes she contracted Covid-19 after not wearing a mask in public one time. The actress shared the news to her followers Tuesday on Instagram. CNN reports that Camp had the virus for three weeks and is still suffering from lingering symptoms. "One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it." Camp is urging others to wear a mask and protect themselves.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask 'one time,' details her battle

 Anna Camp didn't wear a mask in public "one time." She contracted COVID-19 and wants to warn people to take care. "I'm lucky. Because I didn't die."
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Study: Nearly A Quarter Of Residents Of This World Capital Have Already Had COVID-19 [Video]

Study: Nearly A Quarter Of Residents Of This World Capital Have Already Had COVID-19

Alarming new data from New Delhi, India reveals nearly one in four residents there may have been infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, antibody tests on a random sample of 21,387 people showed among them, 23.48% were found to have COVID-19 antibodies. Carried out two weeks ago, the figures suggest actual infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases reflects.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Help Your Heart. Have Some Candy [Video]

Help Your Heart. Have Some Candy

There's one bit of bright news in a world struggling to defeat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, a study from Houston's Baylor College of Medicine has shown that eating dark chocolate actually helps the heart. The study found eating chocolate more than once a week was associated with an 8% decreased risk of coronary artery disease.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump contradicts White House press secretary on getting tested multiple times a day: 'I don't know of any time I've taken two tests in one day'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room..
WorldNews

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Praise for John Lewis Pours in From Nation’s Political Elite

 Mr. Lewis, who died on Friday at 80, was instrumental in the historic struggle for racial equality in the United States. “We have lost a giant,” Bill and..
NYTimes.com
Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better [Video]

Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better

Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I would have done a better job." Her comments come amid mounting case totals in the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Biden Better Liked Than Clinton [Video]

Biden Better Liked Than Clinton

Joe Biden as one major advantage in the 2020 election: he's not Hillary Clinton. The LA Times reports that Clinton was widely and viscerally disliked. Trump won in 2016 by convincing people he was more likable than Hillary Clinton. It won't be that easy with Biden. “He’s not a good enough bad guy” said Ed Rogers, a former top official in the George H.W. Bush White House and a longtime Republican operative.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Biden Supporter Says Biden Should Stay In The Basement [Video]

Biden Supporter Says Biden Should Stay In The Basement

Terry McAuliffe is a prominent Democrat and Joe Biden supporter. He told a meeting of Virginia Democrats that Biden should remain in his Delaware home’s basement for the duration of the 2020 presidential campaign. The NY Post reports that McAuliffe was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016. MacAuliffe spoke via Zoom to a videoconference of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. McAuliffe said Biden's team prefer he stay quiet and only say things "strategically", when the time is right.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News [Video]

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

The streamer is teaming with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel ‘Rodham’ as a scripted drama series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published
Hillary Duff Wants A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot [Video]

Hillary Duff Wants A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Hilary Duff told Business Insider that she feels optimistic about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. Production on the show was halted in January after the show's creator stepped down. In February, Duff requested for the revival to be moved from Disney Plus to Hulu. She wanted the show to include "authentic," non-PG experiences since Lizzie is approaching 30 years old. She told Insider that she's been having conversations with Disney "several times a week" and remains "hopeful.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Elle Fanning signs on to return as Empress Catherine [Video]

Elle Fanning signs on to return as Empress Catherine

Elle Fanning has signed on to reprise her role as Empress Catherine for the second season of Hulu streaming hit The Great.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record [Video]

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published
COVID-19 Cluster At Lake Zurich High School Sports Camp [Video]

COVID-19 Cluster At Lake Zurich High School Sports Camp

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports more than 30 students tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a sports camp. Other students are awaiting test results.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:01Published
Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet [Video]

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published