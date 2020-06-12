‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

Anna Camp revealed she has CoronaVirus. Camp believes she contracted Covid-19 after not wearing a mask in public one time. The actress shared the news to her followers Tuesday on Instagram. CNN reports that Camp had the virus for three weeks and is still suffering from lingering symptoms. "One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it." Camp is urging others to wear a mask and protect themselves.
Alarming new data from New Delhi, India reveals nearly one in four residents there may have been infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, antibody tests on a random sample of 21,387 people showed among them, 23.48% were found to have COVID-19 antibodies. Carried out two weeks ago, the figures suggest actual infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases reflects.
There's one bit of bright news in a world struggling to defeat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, a study from Houston's Baylor College of Medicine has shown that eating dark chocolate actually helps the heart. The study found eating chocolate more than once a week was associated with an 8% decreased risk of coronary artery disease.
Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I would have done a better job." Her comments come amid mounting case totals in the US.
Joe Biden as one major advantage in the 2020 election: he's not Hillary Clinton. The LA Times reports that Clinton was widely and viscerally disliked. Trump won in 2016 by convincing people he was more likable than Hillary Clinton. It won't be that easy with Biden. “He’s not a good enough bad guy” said Ed Rogers, a former top official in the George H.W. Bush White House and a longtime Republican operative.
Terry McAuliffe is a prominent Democrat and Joe Biden supporter. He told a meeting of Virginia Democrats that Biden should remain in his Delaware home’s basement for the duration of the 2020 presidential campaign. The NY Post reports that McAuliffe was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016. MacAuliffe spoke via Zoom to a videoconference of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. McAuliffe said Biden's team prefer he stay quiet and only say things "strategically", when the time is right.
Hilary Duff told Business Insider that she feels optimistic about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. Production on the show was halted in January after the show's creator stepped down. In February, Duff requested for the revival to be moved from Disney Plus to Hulu. She wanted the show to include "authentic," non-PG experiences since Lizzie is approaching 30 years old. She told Insider that she's been having conversations with Disney "several times a week" and remains "hopeful.
Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling..