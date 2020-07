NFL mandates fans wear mask at games this fall Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:11s - Published 7 minutes ago NFL mandates fans wear mask at games this fall 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GAMES THIS FALL...THEY WILL BEREQUIRED TO WEARMASKS...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDJOINS US WITH THEDETAILS...THE N-F-L MAKINGTHIS OFFICIALTODAY...IT WILL BE ALEAGUE-WIDEPOLICY...SO IT WILL APPLY TOANY FANS ATLAMBEAU FIELD ANDEVERY OTHERSTADIUM...THOUGH THELEAGUE MAINTAINS ITWILL NOT MAKEDECISION ONWHETHER OR NOTFANS CAN GO TOGAMES...THOSE DECISIONSWILL STILL BE MADEON A LOCAL LEVEL...THE PACKERS SAIDYESTERDAY...THEY ARE HOPEFULTO HAVE 10 TO 12THOUSAND FANS FORHOME GAMES THISSEASON...THIS WON'T BE THEFIRST TIME FANS HAVEWORN FACECOVERINGS AT MAJORSPORTING EVENTS...THESE PHOTOSFROM 1918 HAVEBEEN CIRCULATINGON SOCIAL MEDIA...THIS ONE FROM AGEORGIA TECHFOOTBALL GAME...AND THIS - FROM AMINOR LEAGUEBASEBALL GAME -EVEN PLAYERS...WEARING THOSEMASKS...THOSE FROM THEINFLUENZA EPIDEMICAND NOW 102 YEARSLATER DURING THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC...WE'LL SEE IT AGAIN -IF FANS ARE ALLOWEDAT N-F-L GAMES...JON...AS WE FIRSTBROUGHT TO YOU ASA PUSH ALERT ON





