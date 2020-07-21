Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio lawmakers attempt to repeal HB6 amid Householder bribery case
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Ohio lawmakers attempt to repeal HB6 amid Householder bribery case

Ohio lawmakers attempt to repeal HB6 amid Householder bribery case

Ohio Democrats are now working on legislation that will attempt repeal all aspects of House Bill 6 in the coming weeks

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Larry Householder, Ohio house speaker arrested in FBI $60M bribery investigation: What we know

Secret investigation, dark money, players, the scheme and more. What we know about Ohio house speaker...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTIMEAl Jazeera


Ohio Dems want nuclear bailout law repealed as scandal grows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Do you think it should be repealed? https://t.co/dfzeQDUcxv 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case [Video]

Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case

Federal investigators exposed the dark money behind last year’s nuclear power bailout in Ohio as a $60 million criminal bribery scheme.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 02:27Published
Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case [Video]

Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case

Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:25Published