Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case

THERE ARE NOW CALLS FOR OHIO'SHOUSE SPEAKER TO RESIGNIMMEDIATELY - AFTER HE ISARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AMASSIVE CORRUPTION CASE.THANKYOU FOR JOINING US.I'M TANYAO'ROURKE.CRAIG MCKEE WILL JOINUS IN JUST A MINUTE.

EVANMILLWARD HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS ALL DAY - HE'S LIVEOUTSIDE THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSEDOWNTOWN.IN THE LAST TWO HOURS -GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE, ATTORNEYGENERAL DAVE YOST ANDSECRETARY OF STATE FRANKLAROSE HAVE SAID HOUSE SPEAKERLARRY HOUSEHOLDER SHOULD STEPDOWN NOW.HE AND FOURASSOCIATES APPEARED OVER VIDEOIN FRONT OF A CINCINNATI JUDGEHOURS AGO -- ON WHAT'S BEINGCALLED THE LARGEST BRIBERYSCHEME IN OHIO HISTORY.- ACCUSED OF A PAY FOR PLAYSCHEME INVOLVING THAT NUCLEARBAILOUT WEHEARD SO MUCH ABOUTLASTYEAR.THE F-B-I JST MADE THEARRESTS TODAY - AFTERSEARCHING HOUSEHOLDER'SCENTRAL OHIO FARM.THIS TIES TOTHAT ONE BILLION DOLLARBAILOUT FOR POWER PLANTS UPNORTH.FEDS SAY HOUSEHOLDER ANDTHOSE FOUR ADVISERS ANDSTREATEGISTS GOT 61 MILLION INRETURN - THE FEDS SAY WAS USEDFOR THREE MAIN PURPOSES.US Attorney DavidDeVillers/Southern District ofOhio0257 One to line thepockets fo the defendants, twoto build the power base ofLarry Householder, and threeto further the conspiracy,that is to further the affairsof thisenterprise.FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAY -EVENAFTER HOUSE BILL SIX PASSEDAND WAS SIGNED - HOUSEHOLDERAND HIS ASSOCIATES USED A 501C FOUR TO DESTROY AN EFFORT TOPUT THE BAILOUT ON THE BALLOT.TODAY THEY SAID GENERATION NOW- THAT DARK MONEY COMPANY -PAID MOLES INSIDE THEINITIATIVE TO LEAVE TOWNINSTEAD OF GATHER SIGNATURES.AND HERE'S THE THING - THATBAILOUT ADDED A NEW FEE TOáYOUR UTILITY BILL - ABOUT 85CENTS.US ATTORNEYS HAVE THEIRHANDS FULL IN OHIO - WE'LLLOOK AT THE FOCUS ON PUBLICCORRUPTION - NEXT AT SIX.LIVEDOWNTOWN, EM, WCPO9N.