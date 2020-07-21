Global  
 

Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case
Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case

Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case

Federal investigators exposed the dark money behind last year’s nuclear power bailout in Ohio as a $60 million criminal bribery scheme.

Ohio Speaker, 4 arrested in $60M bribery case

The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four other people were arrested Tuesday in a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsNPRCBS NewsMediaiteSeattle TimesAl JazeeraTIME



