Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case
Federal investigators exposed the dark money behind last year’s nuclear power bailout in Ohio as a $60 million criminal bribery scheme.
Ohio Speaker, associates accused of using $61m in 'dark money' to get energy bailout bill passedOhio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates have been arrested in relation to a scheme involving at least $61 million passed through an organization controlled by Householder for..
'This is a sad day for Ohio': State politicians react to Speaker Householder's arrestOhio politicians had some choice words for Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder following his was arrest Tuesday morning on racketeering charges in connection with the multi-million dollar taxpayer..
