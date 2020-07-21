South Florida Coaches, School Board Members Bashing FHSAA’s Vote To Move Forward With Fall Sports
CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the move could potentially eliminate local schools from postseason contention.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Tells School Districts That Want To Delay Opening To 'Have At It'CBS4's Ty Russell shares what Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho had to say on Wednesday.
Palm Beach County School Board pushes school start date to Aug. 31The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously approved by a vote of 7-0 Wednesday to delay the start of the upcoming academic year by three weeks until Aug. 31.
Deputies searching for gunman in deadly Lantana shootingThe Palm Beach County School Board unanimously approved by a vote of 7-0 Wednesday to delay the start of the upcoming academic year by three weeks until Aug. 31.