South Florida Coaches, School Board Members Bashing FHSAA’s Vote To Move Forward With Fall Sports
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:55s - Published
South Florida Coaches, School Board Members Bashing FHSAA’s Vote To Move Forward With Fall Sports

South Florida Coaches, School Board Members Bashing FHSAA’s Vote To Move Forward With Fall Sports

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the move could potentially eliminate local schools from postseason contention.

