ohio mask mandate

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
As chris just mentioned..ohio governor mike dewine handed down an order of his own today.

Ohio's mask mandate will expand statewide starting tomorrow evening.

It applies to people 10 and older when you're out in public or can't follow social distancing rules.

It will ?not?

Be required for children under 10 or anyone who has a medical condition that keeps them from wearing one.

The governor's first attempt at a statewide mandate inside businesses drew backlash..but after ordering a mandate in 19 counties last week..he says there are signs the spread is slowing in those areas.

Dewine says the new mandate will be enforced by state and




