Indiana mask mandate

Good evening i'm hunter petroviak.if you don't have a mask..you'll need one now.both indiana and ohio governors announcing mask mandates will soon begin in each state.its been a topic of debate for months whether they should be enforced..with everyone all the way up to president trump having an opinion.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live in fort wayne.chris... when will we need to wear masks in public.here in indiana it starts on monday..

But over in ohio... you'll need them by tomorrow.both states joining nearly 30 others in the decision...all in an effort to stop the spread of covid 19.

I don't want to be in a situation where i say boy, i wish we would have put a statewide mass mandate in place.governor eric holcomb explaining his decision for a mask mandate wednesday afternoon.indiana and ohio joining the growing list of states across the country holcomb says the reason... the growing number of cases in the state.there has been a rise in covid-19 positivity across the state from a low of 3.6% in just a month ago, to where we find ourselves today, with a seven-day average rate of just about 7%a virus many are seeing more of in their everyday lives.we never thought this virus would shape a new world cause thats what its done shape a new worldthis couple ... themselves without masks... say they don't see many wearing one....but think its a good idea to mandate it nowwe're really paying for it at this point so i think the government should be a little more strict at this pointthey say a recent trip to california shows the masks could slow the spread with having fewer people outside.

Usually its super busy in california but now it's like this it was like a small town vibethe mandate holcomb says starts monday will be for anyone over eight... using indoor public spaces... commercial properties... public transport or while outdoors.its something health commissioner doctor matthew sutter pointed to during a recent health board meeting.

Like to see everyone wear a mae , if possible.

We looking at the best strategy to get more people wearing maskaying there are few if any 'negatives' about mask wear a lot of misinformation out there about masks, about potentially negative things about wearing masks and most of them just aren true.

Masks are just a simple, effective way to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.- reporting live ... ?????????

... fox 55 news.




