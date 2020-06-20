Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon powerWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews
Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools
House Democrats Considered 10 Impeachment Articles Before Narrowing Their Case Against TrumpThe question of what to include in the case against President Trump is at the heart of a new book by Norm Eisen, a lawyer working with House Democrats in the..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again.The president again tried to defend his own mental fitness for office — and disparage Joe Biden’s — by frequently repeating a memory sequence: “Person...
NYTimes.com
Trump responds to Biden "racist" tauntPresident Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com
Biden says 'racists' have sought the U.S. presidency before but Trump is first one electedJoe Biden accused President Donald Trump of spreading 'racist' division in blaming China for coronavirus, which he said hurts Asian immigrants.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problemPresident Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
USATODAY.com
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
AP poll: Few Americans back full school reopeningA new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump insists that's what parents and..
USATODAY.com
Brush Your Teeth Now: Mouth Bacteria Speeds Growth Of Colon Cancer Tumors
Dreaming Of Country Living? Your Finances Are Going To Change
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.
BBC News
Abraham Lincoln 16th president of the United States
Snapchat apologises for Juneteenth filter after backlash
Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Tlaib could be most vulnerable 'squad' memberRep. Rashida Tlaib's approach to governing as an unapologetic fighter and member of the "squad" has made her a target. Now, the Michigan Democrat is the squad's..
USATODAY.com
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities
