Man climbs 300-foot-tall mobile tower in India to get his estranged wife back

A domestic dispute spiralled out of control prompting a husband to risk his life to get his estranged wife back.

Gajanan Rokade, 35, resident of Sav village near Buldhana in western India was spotted climbing a 300-foot-tall mobile tower on July 10.

As onlookers jammed the road, a team of policemen rushed to the spot and tried to get Rokade down, who had by then reached the top of the tower.

When they sent a drone up to get a clear view, he threatened to jump.

Police learnt that Rokade, a driver by profession, had a drinking habit due to which he frequently fought with his wife.

The COVID-19 lockdown made it difficult for him to find work, but he continued to drink despite the financial crunch.

In late June, the couple had a huge row after which Rokade’s wife left him and went to live with her parents.

He tried to get her back but she refused to return.

He then decided to scale the tower in a bid to draw attention to his plight.

Police spoke to him over the speaker assuring that they had spoken to his wife, who had agreed to return.

They also made his children speak to him, following which Rokade relented and climbed down on his own after spending three hours on top.

Rokade faces legal action as police have filed a case against him for causing public disorder and endangering his and others’ lives.