Covid: WHO hails India's 'bold measures', points to capacity 'challenge'

World Health Organisation hailed India's efforts against Covid-19.

WHO also pointed out sub-optimal readiness in some parts of the country.

India has had over 11.9 lakh infections so far with over 28,700 deaths.

India is 3rd worst-hit nation, but govt has been pointing to population-adjusted stats.

Govt says India's cases per million & deaths per million are among lowest in world.

