China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars
China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars

China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars

China has launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.Tianwen-1 was launched on a Long March-5 carrier rocket from Hainan Island, a resort province off the south coast of the mainland, state media said.

China launches unmanned Mars mission [Video]

China launches unmanned Mars mission

China launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday (July 23), aiming to demonstrate its technological prowess as it makes a bid for global leadership in space with its first independent mission to visit another planet.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth

 The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.
China’s Mars Launch: When to Watch

 The country’s Tianwen-1 mission is the second trip to Mars of the summer.
How long does it take to get to Mars - and why is it so difficult?

 Summer 2020 is a popular time for missions to Mars because of the way the planets align - but how long does it take to get there?
Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States and China are launching missions to the red planet this month..
China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

BEIJING (AP) — China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to...
From the Moon to Mars: China's march across space

From the Moon to Mars: China's march across space Beijing (AFP) July 14, 2020 After sending humans into orbit and landing a probe on the Moon, China...
China moves rocket into place for nation’s 1st Mars mission

BEIJING (AP) — China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars next week in one of...
Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July [Video]

Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July

The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are all launching missions to Mars this month to take advantage of favorable planetary alignment.

NASA Engineered a Robot to Grab a Piece of Mars [Video]

NASA Engineered a Robot to Grab a Piece of Mars

Inside NASA’s ambitious mission to bring martian samples to Earth.

