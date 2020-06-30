China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars

|
|
Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System
China launches unmanned Mars mission
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:43Published
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from EarthThe Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.
BBC News
China’s Mars Launch: When to WatchThe country’s Tianwen-1 mission is the second trip to Mars of the summer.
NYTimes.com
How long does it take to get to Mars - and why is it so difficult?Summer 2020 is a popular time for missions to Mars because of the way the planets align - but how long does it take to get there?
BBC News
Hainan Smallest and southernmost province of the People's Republic of China
Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this monthHong Kong (CNN Business)Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States and China are launching missions to the red planet this month..
WorldNews
Tianwen-1 Interplanetary mission by China to place an orbiter, lander and rover on Mars
|
|
|
|
