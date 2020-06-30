China launches its most ambitious space mission yet to Mars

China has launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.Tianwen-1 was launched on a Long March-5 carrier rocket from Hainan Island, a resort province off the south coast of the mainland, state media said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
China launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday (July 23), aiming to demonstrate its technological prowess as it makes a bid for global leadership in space with its first independent mission to visit another planet.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has refuted criticism of government guidance on mandatory face mask rules, which come into force in England tomorrow - insisting that individuals should be taking responsibility for themselves. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has clarified government guidance on the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops in England - saying they only need to be worn in sandwich shops when "treating it as a retail environment". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Away Season 1 trailer - In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe. They hail from the United..