China launches its most ambitious space mission yet to Mars
China launches its most ambitious space mission yet to Mars

China launches its most ambitious space mission yet to Mars

China has launched its most ambitious space mission ever as it sent a spacecraft to Mars.

The probe Tianwen-1 will look for underground water and any evidence of possible ancient life on the Red Planet.

Report by Barnesj.

China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars [Video]

China launches ambitious mission to land on Mars

China has launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.Tianwen-1 was launched on a Long March-5 carrier rocket from Hainan Island, a resort province off the south coast of the mainland, state media said.

China launches unmanned Mars mission [Video]

China launches unmanned Mars mission

China launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday (July 23), aiming to demonstrate its technological prowess as it makes a bid for global leadership in space with its first independent mission to visit another planet.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth

 The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.
BBC News

China’s Mars Launch: When to Watch

 The country’s Tianwen-1 mission is the second trip to Mars of the summer.
NYTimes.com

Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States and China are launching missions to the red planet this month..
WorldNews

Ars Technica


Space Daily

Proactive Investors


