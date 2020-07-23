Global  
 

Telescope Captures China's Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Zipping Towards Mars
Telescope Captures China’s Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Zipping Towards Mars

Telescope Captures China’s Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Zipping Towards Mars

China recently launched their Tianwen-1 Mars mission, and NASA’s Asteroid Watch shared a video of the spacecraft on its way to the Red Planet.

