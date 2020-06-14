Sturgeon: Coronavirus shielding to end in Scotland from August 1

People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister also revealed some further easing on restrictions for people in this category from Friday, including enabling them to meet more people both indoors and outdoors.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the Union working together as he arrived in Orkney.He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to “build back better” after the pandemic.
Actress Rachel Bloom discusses her latest film Trolls World Tour, giving birth during a pandemic and losing one of her closest friends to coronavirus. Rachel’s friend and colleague Adam Schlesinger died from Coronavirus days after she gave birth during lockdown. Trolls World Tour is available now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods. PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."
Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.
The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says that the UK government has been negligent in the face of potential Russian interference on the Brexit referendum.
Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths since March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were "hard-earned".
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen.