Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Emery on three-year deal
Unai Emery replaces Javi Calleja as Villarreal coach after a recent stint with Arsenal and previous stints in Spain with Sevilla, Valencia and Almeria.

Villarreal appoint ex-Arsenal boss Emery as manager

 La Liga side Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as their manager on a three-year contract.
