Watch an Exclusive Clip From Katie Holmes's New Film, The Secret: Dare to Dream

Chances are you or someone you know has read the book that sparked a global phenomenon back in 2006: Rhonda Byrne's bestselling novel, The Secret.

Based on the law of attraction and how positive thinking can transform your life (likely the inspiration behind all of those vision boards we create each year), the wildly popular book is now being turned into a film.

Starring Katie Holmes (Miranda Wells), Jerry O'Connell (Tucker), and Josh Lucas (Bray Johnson), The Secret: Dare to Dream tells the story of a struggling widow trying to raise her family who comes across a mysterious man who brings an important secret into their lives - changing everything.

In POPSUGAR's exclusive clip above, Bray begins to reveal part of that secret, which includes this key life lesson: the more you think about something, the more you draw it to you.

Watch the clip above before the film releases on demand on Friday, July 31.