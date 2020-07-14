Katy Perry set to go EDM at Tomorrowland Around the World Festival
Katy Perry has teased she is going to transform her recent hits 'Daisies' and 'Smile' into EDM bangers when she performs for Tomorrowland Around the World.
Katy Perry insists Orando Bloom is the 'only one' who can handle her moodsKaty Perry has insisted her future husband, Orlando Bloom, is the only person who can handle her mood changes.
Katy Perry fixed feud with Taylor Swift to set a good example for young girlsKaty Perry wanted to set a good example for young girls by fixing her feud with Taylor Swift, as she says its "hard" for girls to see so much "pettiness" growing up.