Katy Perry set to go EDM at Tomorrowland Around the World Festival Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Katy Perry set to go EDM at Tomorrowland Around the World Festival Katy Perry has teased she is going to transform her recent hits 'Daisies' and 'Smile' into EDM bangers when she performs for Tomorrowland Around the World. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend