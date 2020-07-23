Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Castle County Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Wilmington Park
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published
New Castle County Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Wilmington Park

New Castle County Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Wilmington Park

Police in New Castle County have arrested a man they say attacked and raped a teen girl at a Wilmington Pak earlier this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RogueCalico

CalicoRogue Social media tips help New Castle County Police arrest alleged child sexual predator https://t.co/bfKCrxEJtO via @WDEL 5 days ago

Anaba_theLEE

Anaba👮🏾‍♀️🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🇵🇱🥓🦀🍩🍿 RT @NCCPD_DE: NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE ARREST JEWELRY THIEF https://t.co/dYObCfZp7L https://t.co/O2buTwNkca 6 days ago

NCCPD_DE

New Castle County Police NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE ARREST JEWELRY THIEF https://t.co/dYObCfZp7L https://t.co/O2buTwNkca 1 week ago

689DNCL

Gabriel Doncel RT @WDEL: Social media helped lead officers to a predator targeting young children, New Castle County Police said Friday. https://t.co/wgB1… 1 week ago

WDEL

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL Social media helped lead officers to a predator targeting young children, New Castle County Police said Friday. https://t.co/wgB1kB27wT 1 week ago

deathrep

melissa jacobs RT @CBSPhilly: New Castle County Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In #Wilmington Park https://t.co/EYprv8iji0 1 week ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA New Castle County Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Wilmington Park https://t.co/O0oMNaMR68 1 week ago

MikeArc39439138

Mike Archer @lauren_castle @azcentral Any legal action taken against an individual is based on racism in Maricopa County, Arizo… https://t.co/tseYVwdKIL 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Suspect In Fatal Caroline County Shooting Arrested In Atlantic City [Video]

Suspect In Fatal Caroline County Shooting Arrested In Atlantic City

A 33-year-old Denton man wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Caroline County was arrested Thursday morning in New Jersey, Maryland State Police said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Man Arrested For Punching Police Horse Outside Cowboy Coast Saloon In Ocean City, Maryland [Video]

Man Arrested For Punching Police Horse Outside Cowboy Coast Saloon In Ocean City, Maryland

A 21-year-old New York man was arrested for punching an Ocean City, Maryland, police horse while officers were trying to make an arrest early Sunday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published
Man Arrested For Punching Police Horse Outside Cowboy Coast Saloon In Ocean City, Maryland; 2 Others Also Arrested In Incident [Video]

Man Arrested For Punching Police Horse Outside Cowboy Coast Saloon In Ocean City, Maryland; 2 Others Also Arrested In Incident

A 21-year-old New York man was arrested for punching an Ocean City, Maryland, police horse while officers were trying to make an arrest early Sunday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published