Suspect in deadly double shooting near Lantana dies following police chase in North Florida

The man detectives say gunned down two women at a home near Lantana on Wednesday died following a law enforcement chase in North Florida just hours after the killings.

22 YEAR OLD ANTHONY STOUTTCAME INTO CONTACT WITH STJOHNS COUNTY SHERIFFDEPUTIES ON I-95 AND REFUSEDTO STOP& THE DEPUTIES DEPLOYEDSTOP STICKSCAME TO A STOP& THEY SAYSTOUTT HAD A GUNSHOT WOUND &AND LATER DIED& WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA IS LEARNING MORE ABOUTTHE SUSPECTAND HOW THE YOUNG WOMEN TRIEDTO PROTECT THEMSELVES&: 13:21:33 THE SISTERS WERE 19YEAR OLD SOFIA AND 20 YEAR OLDREBECA.

REBECA HAD RECENTLYUPDATED THEIR ADDRESS ON ARESTRAINING ORDER AGAINSTANTHONY STOUTT.

FAMILY MEMBERSSAY HE WAS SOFIABOYFRIEND AND HAD RECENTLYBECOME VIOLENT AGAINST HEROLDER SISTER REBECA.

PKG: ASCARED AND BATTERED YOUNGWOMAN - WANTING TO HELP A MANWHO DEPUTIES SAY EVENTUALLYKILLED HER& 13:06:26 MYSISTER, SHEJUST DIDNYOU KNOW SHE WANTED TO BELIEVETHE GOOD IN THIS EVIL PERSONPALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFFDETECTIVES SAY 22 YEAR OLDANTHONY STOUTTIS A CONVICTED FELONSUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING THATCLAIMED THE LIVES OF TWOSISTERS..

19 YEAR OLD SOFIAAND 20 YEAR OLD REBECA&.

THEGIRLSOLDEST SISTER JASMINWANTS TO PREVENT THIS FROMHAPPENING TO ANOTHER FAMILY.13:10:48 MAYBE HOW THEY DOINTERVENTIONS WITH DRUGSBECAUSE ITS A SIMILARSITUATION WHEN YOUBATTERED RELATIONSHIP A LOT OFTHE TIMES PEOPLE KEEP GOINGBACK AND THEY WANT TO BELIEVETHIS PERSON AND THEY AREMANIPULATED AND MAYBE IF THEREWAS SOME KIND OF LAW THATPEOPLE AND FAILIES COULD GO TOCOURT AND MANDATE THIS PERSONTO GET HELP - IT MIGHT SEELIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNELCOURT RECORDS SHOW IN 2018STOUTT SERVED TIME IN JAIL FORBEATING UP ANOTHER EXGIRLFRIEND& LAST YEAR REBECAFILED A RESTRAINING ORDERAGAINST HIM AFTER A FEWVIOLENT ENCOUNTERS WHILE SHESAID SHE WAS TRYING TO PROTECTHER SISTER SOFIA.

THEINJUNCTION SAID“ I FEAR FORMY SAFETY BECAUSE ANTHONY HASSTATED HE WILL KILL ANYONE WHOFILES A RESTRAINING ORDERAGAINST HIM." 13:06:21 THISCAN MAYBE BE PREVENTED FROMANOTHER FAMILY - HAPPENING TOSOMEBODY ELSE IF YOU ORSOMEONE YOU KNOW IS IN AVIOLENT RELATIONSHIP AND NEEDSHELP - CALL 2-1-1 &.

