Law Enforcement agencies address Indiana mask mandate

Governor "eric holcomb" has announced "a mask mandate" in the state of indiana.

It's set to begin "monday".

"the announcement" has some concerned about the move.

News 10's bureau chief "gary brian" tells us what "so local law enforcement agencies" are saying.

Gar} "a statewide mandate on face masks goes into effect on monday.

Now many local law enforcement agencies are addressing the issue."

According to the mandate...breaking the mandate is a class b misdemeanor.

Many area law enforcement agencies say they won't be enforcing it.

Washington and loogootee police departments both released similar statements.

Both say that "the refusal or failure for any one individual to wear a mask in public does not constitute a crime".

Both ask for residents to be respectful of each other regardless of their support of the mandate.

In knox county...prosecutor dirk carnahan released a statement thursday afternoon.

In the statement the prosecutor says his office will not prosecute any residents for not wearing a mask.

This afternoon i spoke with knox county sheriff doug vantlin.

He says the sheriff's office will also not be enforcing the mandate.

However he says he still strongly supports wearing a mask in public.

"governor holcomb, the governor has all good intention for the people in the state.

That's why he did it.

He's trying to protect us by doing this.

But there's just some questions that arise with this.

That we're not going to enforce it."

Gar} "knox county clerk david shelton has also said that his office will not require masks.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

