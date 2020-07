Henderson PD needs help identifying robbery suspect Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 minute ago Henderson PD needs help identifying robbery suspect. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAPPENED LAST MONTH NEAR SAINTROSE PARKWAY AND BARBARA LANE.OFFICERS SAY - WHEN THE CLERKTRIED TO STOP HIM FROM STEALINGITEMS--THE MAN ATTACKED ANDKNOCKED THE CLERK UNCONSCIOUS.HE THEN LEFT IN A BLACK FOURDOOR VEHICLE.POLICE SAY THE MAN WAS ALSOSEEN WITH TWO WOMEN...JUST BEFORE THE INCIDENT.IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION...YOU'RE ASKED TOCALL POLICE.DRIVERS HEADING TO DOWNTOWN LAS





