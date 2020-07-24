Duck Hill enacts mask order

Mayor says order put in place as coronavirus cases rise in Montgomery

Seeing a rapid rise in case numbers ... in 14 days,,, the numbers jumped from 149 to 243 ... that's an increase of 94 cases... duck hill town leaders told residents to put on their masks... wtva's wayne hereford spoke with the mayor about why the town needs the order..

And if residents are complying.

."

Standup.."duck hill mayor joey cooley says he and his board enacted the mask ordinance july 13th.

It went into affect last friday.

He says since then, things have gone well in the town of duck hill."

"we've gotten a lot of positive feedback from it .

I think people realize in this day and time we need to do what we have to do to try and slow this pandemic."

Cooley says the mask order requires anyone to wear a mask inside of any building in town.

If businessnes do not enforce the law they will be held responsible.

Duck hill residents we talked to approve of the ordinance.

" i go along with it because it helps keep people alive and i want to live a long life."

(john verdino- duck hill) "with coronavirus going around, its better to be safe than sorry."

(melvin johnson-duck hill) the mayor says there have been coronavirus cases in duck hill.

"we have had a few cases.

I've had cases in my family ,neighbors, i haven't had it but there are some people that are close to me that have."

Standup.."mayor cooley says he has no time frame for how long the order will last .but it will be in affect until further notice.

Reporting duck hill wayne hereford wtva nine news.