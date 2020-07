THE 54-YEAR-OLD FORMERHEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THEWORLD WILL FACE OFF WITH ROYJONES JUNIOR IN AN 8-ROUNDEXHIBITION BOUT.JONES JUNIOR IS A FORMER FOUR-DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION WHOSPORTED A 66 AND 9 RECORD.THE PAY-PER-VIEW FIGHT ISBRANDED THE 'FRONTLINE BATTLE.'THE FIGHT IS NOW SET FORSEPTEMBER 12TH AT DIGNITYHEALTH SPORTS PARK IN CARSON,CALIFORNIA.BEFORE WE HEAD TO BREAK..HERE'S A LOOK AT TONIGHT'S ABC

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

