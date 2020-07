Governor Little Twin Falls Press Conference

The Governor discussed how Idaho will remain in stage four for another two weeks and how residents can help play their part to fully reopening.

IN STAGE FOUR OFITS REOPENINGPHASE FOR ANOTHERTWO WEEKS.SINCE JUNE 13TH...IDAHO HAS BEEN INSTAGE FOUR.THIS IS THE THIRDTIME IDAHO HASFAILED TO TOADVANCE PAST THISSTAGE... ANDGOVERNOR LITTLEHAS BEEN TRAVELINGTHROUGHOUT THESTATE FOR THE DAYTO DISCUSS THISEXTENSION OFSTAGE FOUR.HOWEVER...GOVERNOR LITTLESAYS THERE AREN'TPLANS FORSTATEWIDE MASKMANDATES... ANDHE'S LEAVING LOCALHEALTH DISTRICTSTO DETERMINEWHETHER OR NOTAREAS NEED TOMOVE BACK A PHASE.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER ALEXGRANT HAS THEDETAILS FOR WHATRESIDENTS NEED TOKNOW AND HOW THESTATE PLANS TOMOVE FORWARD.THE SOUTH CENTRALPUBLIC HEALTHDISTRICT HOSTEDGOVERNOR LITTLEWHERE HE SPOKEABOUT THE RECENTRISE INCORONAVIRUSCASES IN TWIN FALLSCOUNTY AND WHATPEOPLE NEED TO DODURING THISEXTENDED STAGEFOUR."WEAR A MASK TOSHOW YOU WANT ASTRONG IDAHO ANDA STRONG AMERICA,WEAR A MASK IF YOUWANT OUR KIDS TOGO BACK TO SCHOOLIN AUGUST."THE PLAN FORSCHOOLSREOPENING NEXTMONTH WASANOTHER TOPIC OFDISCUSSION.

WITHTHE GROWINGNUMBERS IN TWIN,THE DISTRICT IS STILLDISCUSSING WHATNEEDS TO BE DONEFOR STUDENTS TOSAFELY RETURN."AS FAR AS THECRITERIA FOR THEDIFFERENTTIERS..ARE STILLBEING DEVELOPEDAND THERE IS AWORK GROUP THATIS WORKING ON THATAND I EXPECT THATCRITERIA WILL BEFINALIZED IN THENEXT WEEK OR SO."THE 1.25 BILLIONDOLLAR CARES ACTWHICH PROVIDESECONOMICASSISTANCE TOTHOSE IN NEED WASALSO ADDRESSED.THE STATE STILL HASFUNDS LEFT OVERAND IS PLAYING ITSLOWLY TO SEEWHERE FUNDSCOULD BEREDIRECTED."I'M SURE I WILL GETA RECOMMENDATIONTO PUT IN THEUNEMPLOYMENTFUND BECAUSE, IFWE PUT IT IN THEUNEMPLOYMENTFUND, THENEVERYBODY'SPAYROLL TAXESDOESN'TAUTOMATICALLYINCREASE IF OURUNEMPLOYMENTFUND RUNS SHORTOF MONEY."LOCAL HEALTHDISTRICTS CAN STILLDICTATE IF AN AREANEEDS TO MOVEBACK A STAGEDEPENDING ON HOWBAD THE SITUATIONIS.

WHILE IT IS NOTKNOWN IF STAGEFOUR WILL BEEXTENDED AGAIN, ITSEEMS HIGHLYUNLIKELY FOR THEENTIRE STATE TO GOBACK A PHASE."WHEN WE PUT THATINTO PLACE WEWERE DEALING WITHTHE BEST POSSIBLEDATA WE HAD.

WEHAVE WAY BETTERDATA, WE HAVE THEDATA THAT WE GOTFROM THE HEALTHDISTRICTS, WHATWE'RE HEARINGFROM THEHOSPITALS, HOW WETREAT PATIENTS,RESPIRATORYPATIENTS.

THOSEARE ALL PART OFTHE SCIENCE THATGOES INTO MAKINGTHOSE STAGES."IN TWIN FALLS I'MALEX GRANT IDAHONEWS SIX