Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Babe's at Harbor Point holds watch party for Major League Baseball season opener
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Babe's at Harbor Point holds watch party for Major League Baseball season opener

Babe's at Harbor Point holds watch party for Major League Baseball season opener

Babe's at Harbor Point on North Genesee Street in Utica held a watch party for the MLB season opener between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals Thursday evening.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baseball season is officially underway...and a utica restaurant is celebrating!

Babe's at harbor point held a watch party for the mlb season opener between the new york yankees and washington nationals.

There was a special ballpark type menu, a pop up pitching cage, made to order ballpark hotdogs off the grill, and live music from jess novak.

People have been hoping for baseball all summer, and now that there's some baseball, the president of orb food and beverage says it's a great thing to have the watch party.

I think that people have been craving for sports and craving to watch something on tv and i think that you can see people are out of the house getting here hoping for a yankee win tonight.

"i think it's pretty awesome.

It's good to have baseball again.

Usually we go to a lot of games during the year so this is the closest we could get so instead of going home we figured we would go out and celebrate baseball."

Spencer will have highlights of the game coming up later in sports.

Coming up on newschannel




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKTV

WKTV Babe's at Harbor Point on North Genesee Street in Utica held a watch party for the MLB season opener between the Ne… https://t.co/2ct94Lwzad 26 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants. Due to the coronavirus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games [Video]

Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games

Sports is back in the U.S. and it’s going to look a lot different from past years. Shortened season, some players wearing masks during games, and for Fox Sports, computer-generated fans. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Local firm to supply MLB crowd noise during season [Video]

Local firm to supply MLB crowd noise during season

Local firm to supply MLB crowd noise during season

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published