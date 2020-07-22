Babe's at Harbor Point holds watch party for Major League Baseball season opener

Babe's at Harbor Point on North Genesee Street in Utica held a watch party for the MLB season opener between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals Thursday evening.

There was a special ballpark type menu, a pop up pitching cage, made to order ballpark hotdogs off the grill, and live music from jess novak.

People have been hoping for baseball all summer, and now that there's some baseball, the president of orb food and beverage says it's a great thing to have the watch party.

I think that people have been craving for sports and craving to watch something on tv and i think that you can see people are out of the house getting here hoping for a yankee win tonight.

"i think it's pretty awesome.

It's good to have baseball again.

Usually we go to a lot of games during the year so this is the closest we could get so instead of going home we figured we would go out and celebrate baseball."

