Donald Trump scraps Republican convention due to Covid surge in Florida
US President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention.

Trump said he took this decision in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Florid.

The once in four-year convention of the Republican Party is held during the election year to nominate its presidential candidate.

“The timing for this event is not right, it just not right with what has happened recently the flare up in Florida to have a big convention it's not the right time,” he said.

